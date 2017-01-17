CCLP/LYNETTE SOWELL

The Region 8 Wind Symphony performs in concert under the direction of conductor Robert W. Smith at Lea Ledger Auditorium on Saturday afternoon at the conclusion of the two-day 2017 Texas Music Educators Association Region 8 High School Band Clinic and Concerts that took place Friday and Saturday. Band students from all over Central Texas came to the annual event. Participating students had to audition on Dec. 8 and place high enough in their instrument group in order to gain a chair in one of four region bands to include the Freshman Band, Concert Band, Symphonic Band and Wind Symphony. Students came from 16 area high schools from Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, Midway, Temple and Killeen. Hailey Childers, Kameron Gaskin, Jason Aguilar, Miguel Martin, Taylor Heikell, Jonathan Wolf, Michaela Schwyhart, Deon Byrd and Xavier Wells of the Pride of Cove Band were in the Region 8 Wind Symphony.