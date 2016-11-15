Open house held at Kempner Fire Department

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Kempner’s Volunteer Fire Department, located at 315 Pecan Street, held an open house on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

At the open house, those who wanted to could check out the fire engines and other equipment, learn more about what the fire department does, and learn about fire safety.

Nancy Owen, the station’s Public Information Officer and support team leader, was on hand at the event to help spread awareness.