New Excel Club created

Special to Leader-Press

There is a new Excel Club in Copperas Cove. The High School United Teen Service (H.U.T.S.) Excel was officially recognized on September 16. The Club elected officers and received their National Exchange pins from District Director Geraldine Lorio.

Excel Clubs are groups of high school students dedicated to improving their schools, communities and country through volunteerism. Excel Clubs focus on Exchange’s four programs of service: Americanism, youth activities, community service and the prevention of child abuse. Unlike the Copperas Cove High School Excel Club, which consists of only students from the high school, H.U.T.S. membership primarily includes teens schooled at home and several who attend high school.

Officers elected were Emily Smith (President), Izzy Kinnon (President-elect), Hanna Desmond (Secretary), and Kyndal Burch (Treasurer). Kolby Le Blanc, Annabel Dillingham, and Shiloh Campbell will handle Historian duties. Also elected was a Board of Directors consisting of James Juliano, Nicole Campbell, Shiloh Campbell, Eli Atkinson, Mark Carswell and Miranda Kinnon.