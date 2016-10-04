National Night Out kickoff party held downtown

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Hundreds headed to downtown Copperas Cove for the National Night Out kickoff party on Saturday night.

Sponsored by the Copperas Cove Police Department, the evening had the support of volunteers from the cadets of the Law Enforcement Explorers Program, the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, the Citizens Fire and Public Safety Volunteers Association, the Copperas Cove Fire Department, as well as numerous businesses and local sponsors,

From bounce houses, a chance to take a sledgehammer to a smashed car, to free sodas and bottled water served up by volunteers from Crimestoppers, the two-hour event had something for the whole family. Kids also had the chance to see motorcycles brought by Bikers Against Child Abuse and also pet a goat and play games run by the Copperas Cove 4-H Club.