CCLP/LYNETTE SOWELL - Residents dance in the street during during Saturday night’s National Night Out Kickoff Party held in downtown Copperas Cove. The two-hour event had games, activities, door prizes, and food. The event is held annually prior to National Night Out.CCLP/LYNETTE SOWELL - The duck pond fishing game stayed busy during Saturday night’s National Night Out Kickoff Party held in downtown Copperas Cove. In addition to games and activities, along with door prizes, the two-hour event featured food, music, and more.

National Night Out kickoff party held downtown

Tue, 2016-10-04 05:00 News Staff
By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
Hundreds headed to downtown Copperas Cove for the National Night Out kickoff party on Saturday night.
 
Sponsored by the Copperas Cove Police Department, the evening had the support of volunteers from the cadets of the Law Enforcement Explorers Program, the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, the Citizens Fire and Public Safety Volunteers Association, the Copperas Cove Fire Department, as well as numerous businesses and local sponsors,
 
From bounce houses, a chance to take a sledgehammer to a smashed car, to free sodas and bottled water served up by volunteers from Crimestoppers, the two-hour event had something for the whole family. Kids also had the chance to see motorcycles brought by Bikers Against Child Abuse and also pet a goat and play games run by the Copperas Cove 4-H Club.
 

