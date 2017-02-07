The Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge No. 595-Af & AM held an all-you-can-eat chili and grilled cheese supper on Saturday evening. The meal, served up for donations, is a fundraiser for the lodge’s scholarship program. Last year, the lodge awarded $1,000 Lamar Scholarships in the spring to two graduating seniors from Copperas Cove High School.

