Masonic Lodge raises funds, volunteers in community

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge No. 595-Af & AM has been in existence since 1884, and its current membership is looking for ways to be more active in serving the local community.

So said Robert Walker, the lodge’s worshipful master for 2016, at Saturday’s all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast held at the lodge.

“We’re going to do a lot more with the community,” he said. “We have the Respect the Rule of Law for law enforcement, which we’re going to be doing next month. We have a fantastic tooth program, in which we bring a bunch of toothbrushes in to first grade and kindergarten (in CCISD).”