CCLP/DAVID J. HARDIN - Members of the International Order of the Rainbow Girls were on hand to talk to Cove residents about the organization and their service projects during the open house held Sunday at Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge #595.

Masonic lodge holds open house

Tue, 2016-10-25 05:00 News Staff
By DAVID J. HARDIN
Cove Leader-Press
 
This past Sunday marked the first time in 25 years that Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge #595 of Copperas Cove, located on North 1st Street, opened its doors to the public. The open house was at the request of the Grandmaster of the Texas Masons Wendell P. Miller in a statewide proclamation.
 
According to Mt. Hiram Lodge’s Public Affairs Officer Chuck Downard, the last time an open house was held was in 1991. Downard said normally the masons are not allowed to meet on a Sunday, a day reserved for family and church.
 
“This open house is an opportunity for the masons to connect with the local community and promote some of its affiliated organizations, as well as teach people some of its philosophies and provide descriptions of items used by the masons,” he added.
 

