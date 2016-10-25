Masonic lodge holds open house

By DAVID J. HARDIN

Cove Leader-Press

This past Sunday marked the first time in 25 years that Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge #595 of Copperas Cove, located on North 1st Street, opened its doors to the public. The open house was at the request of the Grandmaster of the Texas Masons Wendell P. Miller in a statewide proclamation.

According to Mt. Hiram Lodge’s Public Affairs Officer Chuck Downard, the last time an open house was held was in 1991. Downard said normally the masons are not allowed to meet on a Sunday, a day reserved for family and church.

“This open house is an opportunity for the masons to connect with the local community and promote some of its affiliated organizations, as well as teach people some of its philosophies and provide descriptions of items used by the masons,” he added.