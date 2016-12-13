Local church gives coats to those in need

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

With the recent temperature drop, Trinity Worship Center’s Coats for the Cold event couldn’t have come at a better time.

Volunteers at Trinity Worship Center handed out coats, blankets, quilts, hats, scarves, and gloves from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. to those in need. Rebecca Lack, one of the church’s pastors, said the church has held the event for the last three years. This year the church collected approximately 500 coats and 150 blankets and quilts to be given away.

Lack said she saw that many people need warmer clothing in the wintertime and sought to fill that need. To that end, she said she makes sure she doesn’t limit the amount of jackets or blankets that are given to a person. She said she feels that if someone needs multiple jackets, then there is a reason. They don’t ask questions.