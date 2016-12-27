Literacy Day celebrated with CCISD’s youngest scholars

By LIVIA MCDONALD

Special to LeaderPress

Literacy is defined as the ability to read and write. Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy recognized International Literacy Day and brought in community members to celebrate and impress upon the CCISD’s youngest learners the importance of reading.

Lisa Cox, Community Parent Involvement Coordinator, sent out the invitations and arranged the schedule for readers, while the Mae Stevens Leadership Team organized the day’s events.

“This was the first of its kind at the school and was a huge success,” Cox said. “The campus was a revolving door of retired teachers, administrative employees, parents and family members who took time to read to the students.”