Krist Kindl Markt tradition continues downtown

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Despite colder temperatures and constant rain, many enjoyed the Krist Kindl Markt festivities.

This year’s Krist Kindl Markt featured Santa, a parade, light show, coloring contest, gingerbread house contest, Letters to Santa, Santa story time, entertainment, vendors, and more. The light show delighted children of all ages on Friday evening, with the light show being accompanied by snow flurries downtown with the help of machines set up on Main Street.

The Christmas festivities kicked off Friday at 4 p.m. and ended Sunday at 3 p.m. Locals bundled up and braved the weather as they wandered down the aisles of vendors and activities.