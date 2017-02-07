Knights of Pythias looks to start new chapter in Cove

By DAVID J. HARDIN

Cove Leader-Press

Last Saturday at the Copperas Cove Public Library, Grand Chancellor of the Knights of Pythias and Copperas Cove resident, Wayne Knutson, held a meet and greet to inform and enlighten local residents of what the organization is all about and what benefits they will bring to the local community.

“It has been more than several decades since there has been an active lodge in Cove,” Knutson said. “One of my goals as the current Grand Chancellor is to bring back a chapter to Copperas Cove.”

On Jan. 21, 2017, it was decided by the Knights of Pythias of Texas to reopen Crockett Lodge #193 in Copperas Cove.

