CCLP/DAVID J. HARDIN - Third grader Aubrey Krieger works on connecting lights by using wires and dough at the Dough Circuits workshop on Saturday at the Copperas Cove Public Library. The event was held by the Central Texas Makers Club,CCLP/DAVID J. HARDIN - The Central Texas Makers Club held a workshop on how to make dough circuits on Saturday at the Copperas Cove Public Library.

Kids make circuits with dough at library

Tue, 2017-02-14 05:00 News Staff

By DAVID J. HARDIN
Cove Leader-Press

Imagination and creativity filled the air inside the Copperas Cove Public Library on Saturday, as kids were able to use dough to make LED lights glow and buzzers sound.

The Central Texas Makers Club put on a workshop in which kids connected wires from a 9-volt battery to dough, and then to LED lights, and buzzers or switches.

Ronald Nelson, one of the club’s founders, said the workshop’s purpose was to introduce people to basic electronics in a safe way by using LED lights, buzzers, and switches. One of the ways to do this is by using “squishy circuits.”

