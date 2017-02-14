Kids make circuits with dough at library

By DAVID J. HARDIN

Cove Leader-Press

Imagination and creativity filled the air inside the Copperas Cove Public Library on Saturday, as kids were able to use dough to make LED lights glow and buzzers sound.

The Central Texas Makers Club put on a workshop in which kids connected wires from a 9-volt battery to dough, and then to LED lights, and buzzers or switches.

Ronald Nelson, one of the club’s founders, said the workshop’s purpose was to introduce people to basic electronics in a safe way by using LED lights, buzzers, and switches. One of the ways to do this is by using “squishy circuits.”

