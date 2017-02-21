Home
COURTESY PHOTO - CCISD Athletic Director Jack Welch greets second grade gifted education students and takes them through the hall of fame in the athletic annex. Students were visiting with athletic trainers to learn about the importance of movement to their overall health.COURTESY PHOTO - CCISD athletic trainer Nathan Williams shows second grade gifted education students how to wrap an ankle. Smith taught the students about common injuries and how to treat them, what knowledge of the body a trainer needs, what steps a trainer takes while making a decision about treatment, and when a player is allowed to play again

Gifted education students get moving with athletic trainers

Tue, 2017-02-21 05:00 News Staff

Special to Leader-Press

In today’s world of leading a health-conscious lifestyle, second grade gifted educations students from Hettie Halstead Elementary and Williams/Ledger Elementary are getting the routine down early in learning about the importance of being physically active.

The students, under the guidance of GE teacher Katie Drake, took tour of the CCISD Athletic Annex with CCISD Athletic Director Jack Welch who led the students on a trip down the hall of fame.

The ultimate stop was meeting with athletic trainers Nathan Williams and Jennifer Simpson to help students explore daily activities and their impacts on physical fitness. Questions asked were about common injuries and how to treat them, what knowledge of the body does a trainer need, what steps a trainer takes while making a decision about treatment and how to know if an athlete is ready to get back in the game. Students also learned more about equipment like the AED machine and how to wrap an ankle.

