Gifted education students get moving with athletic trainers

Special to Leader-Press

In today’s world of leading a health-conscious lifestyle, second grade gifted educations students from Hettie Halstead Elementary and Williams/Ledger Elementary are getting the routine down early in learning about the importance of being physically active.

The students, under the guidance of GE teacher Katie Drake, took tour of the CCISD Athletic Annex with CCISD Athletic Director Jack Welch who led the students on a trip down the hall of fame.

The ultimate stop was meeting with athletic trainers Nathan Williams and Jennifer Simpson to help students explore daily activities and their impacts on physical fitness. Questions asked were about common injuries and how to treat them, what knowledge of the body does a trainer need, what steps a trainer takes while making a decision about treatment and how to know if an athlete is ready to get back in the game. Students also learned more about equipment like the AED machine and how to wrap an ankle.

