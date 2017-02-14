Fairview/Jewell honors first responders in song

By BRITTANY FHOLER

Cove Leader-Press

First responders of Copperas Cove and surrounding areas were treated to a concert showing appreciation for their efforts at Fairview-Miss Jewell Elementary School Thursday evening.

First and second graders sang songs honoring first responders for the work they do and the sacrifices they make in the school cafeteria, wearing pink and red shirts.

The songs included a country-western style song, a hip hop style song and a few ballads as well as some happy tunes. The songs had lyrics about being thankful for people, recognizing unsung heroes and one song asked “Wouldn’t it be nice if everyone was nice?” as a few of the students held up pictures and pieces of paper promoting peace and love.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Copperas%20Cove%20Leader-PressID141/