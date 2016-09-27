Exchange club to hold Golden Deeds banquet

Special to Leader-Press

The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove met on September 16 at Lil Tex Restaurant. President Inez Faison called the meeting to order and Dr. Parker Bogue offered the invocation. Club Member Ira Brand led the Pledge of Allegiance and Board Member Norma Crawford announced birthdays and made announcements.

During the opening announcements, President Inez Faison shared details about the Book of Golden Deeds Award Banquet to be held on October 8. The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove will recognize a lifelong volunteer dedicated to providing countless hours toward making the community a better place to live. The club will recognize the selected volunteer at the Social Hall at Holy Family Catholic Church.

President Elect Mike Blount also encouraged members to participate in the upcoming 19th Annual City Wide Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove and City of Copperas Cove Feast of Sharing to be held at the Copperas Cove Civic Center on November 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Feast of Sharing takes place every year just before Thanksgiving. During this two-hour event, citizens receive a free Thanksgiving meal and are given an opportunity to fellowship with one another. Tickets will be available starting November 1 at Clear Creek Meadows Apartments, the Copperas Cove Housing Authority, The Boys & Girls Club, My Brother’s House Food Pantry, Exchange Sunshine Apartments, Cove House, and the Copperas Cove Senior Center