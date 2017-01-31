CTC Police Academy hosts graduation ceremony

Special to Leader-Press

The Central Texas College (CTC) Police Academy held a graduation ceremony today for 17 cadets who completed the Basic Peace Officer course. All graduates passed the state licensing exam prior to graduation, with a class average of 90, and are now eligible to become peace officers in Texas. Guest speaker for the ceremony was Eddie Wilson, chief of police – city of Copperas Cove.

“The Basic Peace Officer course is usually only open to those who are interested in becoming a police officer and are currently affiliated with a law enforcement agency, said Pat Boone, director – CTC Police Academy. “However, this was the first time we opened the course to eight cadets not sponsored by a law enforcement agency,” said Pat Boone, director – CTC Police Academy. “It proved to be successful as several of them have already been picked up by various agencies.”

Throughout the course, the cadets were subjected to numerous written exams and extensive hands-on training in defensive tactics, firearms and police vehicle operation. In addition, classroom work included victims’ rights, Texas Penal Code, Texas Traffic Code, Texas Family Code, criminal investigation, stress management, problem solving and more.