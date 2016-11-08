CTC holds annual Calaveritas festival

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Central Texas College served as the site of the local Dia de los Muertos celebration on Saturday, the Calaveritas Festival, sponsored by the Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce of Central Texas.

Traditionally the day is a holiday observed in many Latin and Hispanic cultures, and is a time for people to remember friends and loved ones who have passed away.

Held in conjunction with Catholic holidays All Saints’ Day (Nov. 1) and All Souls’ Day (Nov. 2), the day customarily includes honoring the dead by making private “altars” made up of flowers and sugar skulls, which are laid on the gravesites of loved ones.