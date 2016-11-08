Home
CCLP/LYNETTE SOWELL - A woman inspects her face painting design done by T-Rox Designs at Saturday’s Calaveritas Festival at Central Texas College. The annual Dia De Los Muertos event featured vendors, food trucks and a costume contest.

CTC holds annual Calaveritas festival

Tue, 2016-11-08 05:00 News Staff
By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
Central Texas College served as the site of the local Dia de los Muertos celebration on Saturday, the Calaveritas Festival, sponsored by the Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce of Central Texas.
 
Traditionally the day is a holiday observed in many Latin and Hispanic cultures, and is a time for people to remember friends and loved ones who have passed away.
 
Held in conjunction with Catholic holidays All Saints’ Day (Nov. 1) and All Souls’ Day (Nov. 2), the day customarily includes honoring the dead by making private “altars” made up of flowers and sugar skulls, which are laid on the gravesites of loved ones.
 

