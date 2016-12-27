Cove woman among CTC employee service award recipients

Special to LeaderPress

Central Texas College held its annual service awards ceremony recently to recognize those employees who reached their service anniversary date this year and who have at least 10 years of service. Nearly 70 employees with a combined 1,020 years of service received commemorative service pins and gifts.

Topping the list were 35year award recipients Max Rudolph, general manager KNCTTV/FM and department chairperson – Radio and Television department; Curtis Gibson, department chairperson of the Aviation Science department; and Terri O’Connor from Copperas Cove, an IT infrastructure support specialist with the IT department.

Honored for 30 years of service was Angela Mars, also with the IT department.