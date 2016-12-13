Cove man raising funds for HPC with light display

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

More than 15,000 lights cover Christian and Sabine Mulvey's home and yard at 1605 Little Ave., and starting Dec. 15, the Mulveys will share a light show with the community through New Year's Eve.

Christian was first inspired to start a computerized light show while watching a show during the 2013 Christmas season. In 2014, Mulvey kicked off his first light show and followed with another show in December 2015, winning first place in the “Lights in Motion” category of Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful’s holiday decorating contest.

Many of the light elements in the yard are ones Mulvey built himself, such as a red and green “Merry Christmas” sign as well as a light-up “Copperas Cove” complete with the five-color arcs in the city’s logo. Christmas trees, candy canes, and stars are also part of the display.