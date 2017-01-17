Council to meet, vote on building lease for Star Group VHV

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Another city lease to a nonprofit group in Copperas Cove is up for renewal at tonight’s regular meeting of the Copperas Cove city council.

Star Group - Veterans Helping Veterans has leased 202 S. 4th Street from the city for $1 per year for a two-year period, with that lease expiring on Feb. 9 of this year. This new lease would run from Feb. 10, 2017 until Feb. 9, 2019.

Star Group – VHV is one of several groups locally which have leased property from the city, with Cove House no longer having a lease with the city. Instead, the city was able to deed the property to the emergency homeless shelter outright due to the property being developed with grant funds and had originally been deeded to the city by the Dewald Family.