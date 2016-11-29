Clements/Parsons students engineer a twist on fall season

Special to Leader-Press

Clements/Parsons Elementary School gifted and talented students have been exploring the fall season with a STEM twist using Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics properties.

Students were given challenges to create Creature Catchers, Bone Bridges, and Treat Tosses using given materials and within time constraints. Critical thinking was used when they created their best engineering designs. Measurement was used to measure length of bridges and treat launches. Averages were found of their test trials. Science concepts were reinforced as well, said gifted education teacher Julie Armstrong.

“My goal for selecting these STEM challenges was to have students apply the rigor of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics content while engaged in learning activities that investigated the natural world,” Armstrong said. “… to make science and math relevant in a fun way.”