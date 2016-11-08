City now advertising for EDC executive director

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

As part of the transition plan for employees of the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation to become employees of the City of Copperas Cove and under the purview of city manager Andrea Gardner, the city’s Human Resources department has resumed the search for a CCEDC executive director.

Gardner talked briefly about the process during the Nov. 1 city council meeting when she updated the council on the employee transition plan.

Gardner credited human resources director Jeff Davis for doing the “heavy lifting” regarding the transition of the executive director position.