City council to discuss licensing agreement tonight

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The licensing agreement between the City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce is up for discussion and direction during tonight’s meeting of the Copperas Cove city council, which begins at 6 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation, located at 210 S. 1st St.

The licensing agreement, approved on Aug. 4, 2015 by the council, allows the city to charge the chamber of commerce actual costs for services for a number of chamber events starting on Jan. 1, 2016, one of which includes the annual Christmas parade, which was temporarily canceled last week by the chamber but is now back on the schedule for Dec. 3.

After being postponed for two meetings, a proposed amendment to the 2008 employment contract between city manager Andrea Gardner and the City of Copperas Cove is up for action this evening. The contract would have a proposed ending date of Jan. 31, 2022.