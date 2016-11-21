Charity groups collect Thanksgiving donations, distribute food baskets

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Thanksgiving is a day of giving and being thankful for what you have. This year, many charity groups and churches gathered everything necessary to make sure that those who otherwise might not be able to afford it could have a full Thanksgiving meal to share with their families.

Star Group - Veterans Helping Veterans and Bethesda Fellowship Ministries were two groups who collected food items to donate to needy families. SG – VHV put together 350 bags which included turkey and all the side items. Copperas Cove ISD, Killeen ISD, Nolanville ISD, and Harker Heights ISD received 50 bags each. WIC received 25 bags, Bring Everyone In The Zone Inc received 10 bags, DAV 29 received 10, AFGE received 25, the Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen received five, SG – VHV received 10, VET Center received 40, Jesus Love & Hope Homeless Mission Downtown received 12, and Bethesda Fellowship Ministries received 10 to distribute.

If you’ve always had, you don’t know what it’s like to not have,” said Sheila Timmons, the Executive Director for SG – VHV.