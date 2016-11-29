CCISD raises nearly $40K for United Way

Special to Leader-Press

Terri Jernigan knows how to motivate people. The physical education teacher at Williams/Ledger Elementary knows how to help others attain goals they never dreamed possible. Her school’s involvement with the United Way campaign is no different.

Jernigan serves as the United Way representative at her campus organizing the campaign through individual pledge commitment and fundraising events. Williams/Ledger Elementary has consecutively, year after year, raised more money than any other school in CCISD, under Jernigan’s leadership.

“There really isn’t any big secret,” Jernigan said. “We offer opportunities for our students and families to participate in a variety of activities and to give. We really just have fun and the Williams/Ledger family has a really big heart.”