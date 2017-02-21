CCHS Copperettes dance away with top awards at area contests

Special to Leader-Press

Football season is exciting for the high school dance line with homecoming and the thrill of dancing in front of thousands of fans every Friday night. But, it is really just a warm up to competition season that lays ahead in the spring.

The former national champion Copperettes are kicked off the competition season in Georgetown at the Central Texas Dance Festival to test their dance routines and solo numbers into which hundreds of hours of practice had been invested. And, they paid off, said First Sergeant Skyler Ahlers.

“Competition is a time for the team to really show what we got. We practiced all season and put that practice to good use,” Ahlers said. “We are a big family and it can be stressful, but it’s all worth it to hear the applause and know we did our best.”

