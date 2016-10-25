CCEDC works through employee transition to city

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation board of directors held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday, with the bulk of the discussion concerning its employees coming under the City of Copperas Cove, along with its banking services, accounts, internet services,.

The EDC’s four employees officially became employees of the City of Copperas Cove as of Oct. 1, but details are still in the process of being worked out.

For example, the EDC’s employees didn’t sign the city’s personnel policy when it was presented to them by the city’s human resources director. That’s because details concerning vacation accrual and sick day benefits carrying over to their positions under the city weren’t in writing, interim executive director Monica MacKay told the board and city manager Andrea Gardner, who was present for the meeting. Also, the former EDC staff policy hadn’t been repealed by the board, something which took place on Tuesday.