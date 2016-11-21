AVAC holds annual banquet, honors Seffrood and Hecke

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Area Veterans Advisory Committee of Central Texas held its 3rd annual banquet and dance on Friday evening at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, but before local veterans support group members kicked up their heels, they honored a pair of area Vietnam veterans and several gold star family members.

Elijah King Jr. served as the emcee. King is the chairman of AVAC Central Texas. Unknown to Copperas Cove’s mayor, Frank Seffrood, and local meteorologist Bill Hecke, the two were guests of honor on Friday night.

King called both Seffrood and Henke to the front of the room, where Joann Courtland and Trudy Bolton pinned both men, Vietnam veterans, with the Vietnam 50th commemoration pin.