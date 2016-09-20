After four years, student food pantry still going strong

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove High School DECA club focuses on future business leaders and marketing projects. However, the students in the club also try to help fellow students along with volunteer in the community.

On Friday from 3-8 p.m., a lineup of DECA Club volunteers stood outside Walmart and collected shopping carts full of items for their student food pantry and approximately $1,000 in cash donations, which will be used to purchase additional food pantry items.

Sophomore Chase Thomas is one of the DECA club’s officers for 2016-2017 and spent time Friday helping collect food for the pantry.