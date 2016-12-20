What’s News?

Lynette Sowell

When you’re a kid, one of the first disappointments you learn is that the world is not very impressed with anything big that happens in your little world.

I think that’s true now more than ever. I still remember the “So?” reaction from some when my entry won the Worcester County Maryland’s elementary school film festival in fourth grade. Because “The Mystery of the Uranium Cave” won in our little county, I had the chance to travel to state—which meant going all the way to Baltimore to show my film to an even more uncaring world. My picture was in the paper along with the other kids who won in our county.