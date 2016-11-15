Trump victory turns eyes to possible cabinet nominees

Ed Sterling

Republican Donald J. Trump, on his way to winning the presidential election on Nov. 8, won the vote in Texas with 4,651,955 votes, or 52.39 percent of the 8,878,152 votes cast.

Some 2,842,553 votes, or 43 percent, were cast by Texans for former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, a Democrat, in the race for the White House.

From now until his inauguration, president-elect Trump must choose people to flesh out his administration. A few names floated as possible nominees for cabinet-level appointments turned up in various journals last week. Texans among those were:

-U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul of Austin, chair of the House Committee on Homeland Security;