Tired of Giving

Lynette Sowell

More and more, we hear about people needing a financial hand with something, for various reasons. Unemployment, cancer or other sickness, fire or flood, you name it. With the world ever-expanding via the digital world, you can find someone asking for a handout at every turn. TV, newspaper, radio, Internet, it’s all there, all the time.

Years ago, we took our kids to Washington, D.C. for a family trip, and we did quite a bit of walking throughout our nation’s capital. Just a few blocks means an entirely different thing than it does in Copperas Cove, or even Austin.

What surprised them was the number of panhandlers. In the Metro station, on street corners, along the sidewalks. They’d see us from where they sat, and if you made eye contact, they’d rattle their can. Sure, they had change in the cans to make a bit of noise and catch passersby’s attention, but I’m sure they preferred the dollars.