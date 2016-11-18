Thanksgiving list

Renae Brumbaugh Green

How can Thanksgiving be here already? Honestly. I’m not prepared. I haven’t even bought a turkey yet. I haven’t planned a menu, or thought about who will bring what to our family dinner.

And I haven’t made a “thankful” list, either. Yes, I know. Shame on me, especially considering how much I have to be thankful for. So in an effort to get myself and everyone around me in the holiday spirit, here is my top ten list of things I’m thankful for this year.

1. I’m thankful for coffee. And peppermint flavored creamer.

2. I’m thankful for the towel bar in my bathroom that hangs right above my scales. If I hold onto that bar, I can shave a good ten pounds off my weight.

3. I’m thankful for corny Hallmark channel movies.

4. I’m thankful for cinnamon-apple-scented candles. They make the house smell like pie, but without the calories.

5. I’m thankful for a teenage son who mows the lawn.

6. I’m thankful for a teenage daughter who keeps me from making too many fashion mistakes.

7. I’m thankful for my denim jacket. It makes almost any outfit look hip and cool.

8. I’m thankful for longtime friends who I don’t have to impress.

9. I’m thankful for a family and friends who would do just about anything for me if I needed them to.

10. I’m thankful for a hardworking husband who makes me laugh, and who makes me feel loved.

11. I’m thankful for a car that runs.

12. I’m thankful for the money to fix that car when it decides not to run.

13. I’m thankful for a warm, soft bed to sleep in, and big, thick fluffy blankets.

14. I’m thankful for central heat and air. This time of year in Texas, you never know which one you’ll need on which day.

15. I’m thankful for electricity. It makes life a whole lot simpler.

16. I’m thankful for good health.

17. I’m thankful for people to love, and people who love me.

18. I’m thankful for a gracious, compassionate God who sees me, who knows my heart, and who cares about exactly what I’m going through at any given moment. I’m thankful that He goes through it all with me.

All right, all right. I know I listed more than ten, and I could have listed a whole lot more. Truly, I have much to be thankful for. Once I started the list, the thankfulness just kept coming and coming, increasing with each new item. I don’t know why we wait until November to focus on thankfulness, for His care for us is constant, every day of the year, every second of the day, from now until eternity.

“Give thanks to the Lord for He is good. His love endures forever,” Psalm 136:1.