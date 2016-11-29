Texas African American History Memorial unveiled at Capitol

Ed Sterling

A crowd of citizens and dignitaries gathered on the south lawn of the state Capitol on Nov. 19 to witness the unveiling of the Texas African American History Memorial.

The 32-foot-wide, 27-foot-tall bronze monument by sculptor Ed Dwight depicts images of African-Americans in Texas from modern times going back nearly 500 years.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a former long-time member of the Texas House of Representatives, spoke at the event.