States, lawmakers file briefs in support of Texas’ voter ID law

Ed Sterling

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Sept. 23 filed a petition on behalf of the State of Texas, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate the Texas voter ID law.

On Oct. 31, Paxton announced that a coalition of states and members of Congress had filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the United States Supreme Court, in support of Texas’ voter identification law that passed in 2011 as Senate Bill 14.

“Our democracy does not work unless voters have confidence that election results are not skewed by fraud,” Paxton said, alleging the existence of a nationwide voter-fraud problem.