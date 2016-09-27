State of Texas may withdraw from federal resettlement program

Ed Sterling

Texas officials said the state will withdraw from the federal refugee resettlement program if the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement does not approve the Lone Star State’s refugee plan by Sept. 30.

In a Sept. 21 letter to the Office of Refugee Resettlement, State Refugee Coordinator Kara Crawford gave official notice of Texas’ intention to withdraw from the program. A news release from the governor’s office said the letter was in response to the federal government’s “unwillingness to approve Texas’ updated state refugee plan, which would require national security officials to ensure that refugees do not pose a security threat to Texas.”

If Texas withdraws, the state’s role in the program would end effective Jan. 31, 2017, which is 120 days after the Sept. 30 deadline.