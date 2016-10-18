Spell check is not your friend

Lynette Sowell

A long, long time ago, in the Dark Ages before personal computers in every home, and computers we carry around in our hands and pockets, we had to check our spelling on our own.

If you typed a letter for business or school, you had to read, and re-read it, to make sure you’d spelled everything correctly. We had to learn how to proofread. There was no other choice.

If you found a mistake, whether it be a misspelled word—or worse, a wrongly used but perfectly spelled word—you’d have to use “liquid paper” to cover up your mistake, then you would sit and wait until the stuff dried, and go back and type in the correct word.