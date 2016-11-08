Soldiering on

Lynette Sowell

I see you sitting over there in the corner, drinking your morning coffee and waiting for your breakfast to arrive at the table.

You’re old, old as my dad, or maybe a little older. Since when do soldiers get old? But, you do.

You often wear a baseball cap, a black one, with gold embroidered lettering that states your service. There might be bars or pins on your hat. Or not. You served in a different Army. You’ve told me this before, how the military “now” isn’t like the military “then.”