Satisfaction not guaranteed

Lynette Sowell

Traci, a friend of mine who lives in another state, recently lamented on Facebook about a less-than-satisfactory shopping experience she had with another business in her area. She was shopping for some tap shoes for a business she’s affiliated with, a local dance studio. She was looking for a supply of tap shoes in a variety of kids’ sizes—a potentially big order.

“I went to a dance store today and asked if they had reinforced toe, single screw tap shoes (ranging in price from $70-$90 usually). The lady told me that if I didn’t have the product number she would have to look through the catalogue and so there was ‘just no way she could help me.’

Of course, there are about 60 tap dancers at our studio who will all need these shoes, more than once, as their little feet grow. 60 tappers at, say, $80 a pair, needing, say three pairs of these shoes before they reach adult size.

