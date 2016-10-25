Home

Pardon me, our undervotes are showing

Tue, 2016-10-25 05:00 News Staff
My front porch
Lynette Sowell
 
I’ve published this piece before, but with the start of early voting I thought it was worth sharing again. One of the biggest privileges and rights we have in our country is the right to vote, no matter our gender or race. It’s a right that people have fought, bled and died for. As long as we are legal citizens of where we live, the governments that be give us all a chance to decide certain things.
 
One of the best things about voting is that each person has a choice of either this, or that, and they can cast a vote accordingly.
 
But one of the saddest things about voting is not voting at all. A registered voter takes the time to enter the booth and make choices—and doesn’t.
 

