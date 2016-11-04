During the course of my lifetime, I’ve developed an extremely effective approach to dealing with stress. I use this any time I feel overcome. It’s particularly effective when it seems I have more to do than I could possibly accomplish in three lifetimes. It’s my go-to strategy. Every single time.

I stand in the middle of the room, stare into space like a zombie, and do nothing. If I’m feeling really overwhelmed, I might sit on the couch with a tub of Rocky Road while I do the zombie-stare.

Now, I didn’t say the strategy actually accomplishes anything good. But it is effective . . . the effects are enormous. It causes my workload to double or triple in the space of an hour. And it causes my pants to get tighter.

In all fairness, it does temporarily reduce my stress level. It’s a proven scientific fact that stress cannot exist in the presence of Rocky Road ice cream.

The organized people in my life have shared tactics that have more positive results:

1. Make a list, and check off one thing at a time.

2. Set small goals, and reward yourself when you achieve them.

3. Delegate, whenever possible.

Now, those all sound like wellthought out, intelligent options. But while I pride myself on my intelligence, I’ve never claimed to be well-thought-out in any area of my life. I’m more of a seat-of-yourpants, take-life-as-it-comes kind of girl. And while my approach to life does have its advantages, it also has its setbacks.

I’ve tried to change my tactics. I really have. Responsible-Adult-Renae has given so many pep-talks to Rocky-Road-Zombie-Stare-Renae, trying to get her out of her state of dazed and dumbfounded. And she wants to listen. She really does.

And usually, eventually, she finds her way off the couch and does accomplish enough to clear an airhole.

Today is one of those days when I don’t feel capable of the “adulting” that’s required of me. I’m trying. I really am. I’ve actually made a list. But even as I type these words, while my editor waits in the wings for me to turn in this article that should have been submitted last night, I can feel the Rocky Road calling my name.

If you’re expecting me to impart some lofty wisdom at this point in the article, I’m afraid you’ll be disappointed. Right now, I’m just trying to meet my word count. The good news is, despite numerous under-the-wire article submissions, my kind editor has shown immense patience with me. He typically assumes the best about me, and believes I’ll get the job done despite evidence to the contrary. He’s even helped me out more than once (okay, more than twice), when I just couldn’t get it done, by allowing me to run a reprint.