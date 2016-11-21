An open letter at Thanksgiving

Lynette Sowell

This is not a new column, but I thought worth sharing again. So many times we complain about things that aren’t that important. We complain instead of making things better. This is a good week to take a step back and remember what’s really important.

Dear Peppermint Patty,

Your behavior at Thanksgiving took the cake. Or I should say, took the pumpkin pie. First, you assumed Charlie Brown would welcome you to his Thanksgiving, and you invited two more friends without even asking Chuck. You think you know what he’s thinking, but how can you, when you never let him finish a sentence?