No matter how small

Lynette Sowell

Sometimes the simplest stories teach the strongest lessons, the best ones that we need to know. Dr. Seuss is one of my heroes, not just because he made the deepest rhymes out of the smallest words, but from the lessons he taught.

I still remember the first time reading the book, Horton Hears A Who. Even more than that, the first time I saw the “special” on television, before the days of 24-hour cartoons. When Horton realizes there’s a whole city inside one speck of dust and tries to protect it, the rest of his jungle friends think he’s gone crazy. I can still remember the horror I felt when poor Horton was caged and his one-time friends were chanting, “Boil the dust speck, boil the dust speck.”

Impossible odds. Certain demise, being boiled alive. How in the world can the doomed residents of Whoville escape the collision course of the stew pot?

