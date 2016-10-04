A little biased

Lynette Sowell

I managed to catch last week’s Presidential debate and also managed to keep myself cool and detached from the whole 90-minute discussion. I didn’t tune in to the discussions afterward, but during my next foray into Facebook-land, I definitely heard plenty of after-discussion going on.

Reading my friends’ opinions on the whole event, I wondered if they’d all watched the same show. Trump supporters were giving each other high-fives at what a great job he’d done, all the zingers he shot Hillary. “He showed her” and she was clearly a hypocrite and liar and the other side is hoodwinked.

Funny thing, my friends who are Hillary supporters (I have friends on both sides) were doing the same thing, pointing out how “she showed him” and he was clearly a buffoon and sexist and the other side is hoodwinked.