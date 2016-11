Lynette Sowell

On Saturday morning as I was heading out of town to meet up with friends in Harker Heights, I glimpsed a man walking along the grass across the highway from Walmart.

He was wearing a golfing cap and carrying some grabbers to pick up trash. He walked slowly, with purpose, staring down at the grass.

I didn’t notice anyone else with him, but I noticed him, doing what he could to take care of what he could.