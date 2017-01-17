I’m island hunting, sort of

Lynette Sowell

When numbers of the Mega Millions jackpot hits the stratosphere, some of us don’t put our money on winning a lottery with the chances of winning. We’d have a better chance of getting struck by a meteor.

Isn’t it fun, though, to imagine what you’d do if you won a huge prize like that? I don’t spend much time, if any, thinking about it. But, humor me. Say you did win a gigantic windfall like that. What’s the first thing you’d do?

I’d call a financial planner, first off. You can only spend money once, just think of what a world of good a large chunk of cash could do. Besides giving money away to worthy causes and ministries, it’s also fun to think about those luxury items most of us only dream about having.