Hugging the cactus

Lynette Sowell

The month of love and romance is now more than halfway over. If you’re like me, tomorrow when you go to the store you’ll shop for chocolate now 50 percent off (Hooray!).

Many people appreciate a good romance story with twists and turns on the path to true love. True love involves plenty of work. Those who’ve been in a relationship any length of time know that.

1 Corinthians 13 is an often-quoted Bible verse about love, in which the Apostle Paul expounds on what love is and does, and what it does not do. This is the highest form of love, agape, which is unconditional and is not based on how someone treats us or how we might feel about them.