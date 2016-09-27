How to not make the news

Lynette Sowell

In a community like ours, sometimes it’s feast or famine when it comes to the news. My phone’s calendar has plenty of blue “specks” which tell me I have news-related event coming up. That could be anything from a city council or school board meeting, to a bake sale, to an interview with a public official or business owner, or just the random story that comes across the radar.

Every once in a while, I’ll hear from someone, “Oh, I wish you’d been able to come out.”

There are times, I’d like to tell them, I wish I’d been able to cover an event, too. Or at least made sure I could assign a reporter to go.