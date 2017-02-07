Governor raises four issues to emergency status

Ed Sterling

Gov. Greg Abbott delivered his second biennial “State of the State” address to a joint session of the Texas Legislature on Jan. 31.

In exercising his prerogative as governor, Abbott presented a short list of emergency items for lawmakers to enact during the 85th regular session of the Texas Legislature:

- Improvements to Child Protective Services;

- A ban on sanctuary cities;

