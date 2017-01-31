Fruitless pastimes

Lynette Sowell

Sometimes flying is the lesser of two evils, I’ve realized, after taking many trips for business and pleasure. You have to show up early to hurry up and wait in line, and then you’re at the mercy of someone else’s schedule.

I knew I might be in trouble during one trip as soon as my first flight left Killeen for Dallas. When booking my flight to Tampa, I didn’t think about having only a 45-minute layover between connecting flights. While it’s easy to navigate DFW in less than an hour, if my return flight from Tampa was delayed, it could be a future problem.

So worry started playing in my mind and I did my best to quiet them in Florida for the next four days.